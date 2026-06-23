19-year-old who attempted to shoot off-duty Toronto police officer says he’s sorry

A Toronto man who admits he attempted to shoot an unarmed off-duty police officer nearly four years ago told a judge he is truly sorry and asked for a second chance at life.

“I wrote this letter to express my remorse and the lessons I have learned. What happened is something I think about every day. If I could go back and make different choices, I would,” Abdoul Bah told Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein from the prisoner’s box in a downtown courtroom Tuesday.

“I have had time to reflect on my actions. At 19 years old, I was very immature and easily influenced by the wrong crowd. I didn’t think about the consequences of my actions,” Bah continued.

Last November, Bah pleaded guilty to a number of firearms charges including possession of a loaded firearm, robbery with a firearm, attempted discharge of a firearm with intent and using a firearm during flight after commission of an offence. Court heard that an attempted murder charge was discharged by the Crown after the preliminary hearing.

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In his sentencing submissions, assistant Crown attorney Levi Vandersteen said a nine-to-10-year sentence would be appropriate less credit for pre-sentence custody, telling Goldstein it’s fortunate for everyone in this case, including Bah, that the handgun jammed.

“It’s fortunate he’s not facing a homicide charge, which potentially could have happened,” said Vandersteen.

“It’s extremely fortunate for Mr. Bah,” Goldstein agreed.

“It’s an agreed fact that he pulled the trigger with the intention to shoot TPS Const. (Igor) Zdrazhko,” said Vandersteen. “His moral culpability is as high as anyone who shoots an officer. The consequences by pure fortune are lower.

“It doesn’t mean these things don’t happen. A police officer was shot in Quebec yesterday and tomorrow, a funeral will be held for Const. Marc Pinizzotto, killed while executing a search warrant.”

“Const. Pinizzotto, like Const. Zdrazhko, had a wife and kids waiting for him at home. He’s haunted by flashbacks. His family lives in fear. There are consequences. They pay the toll as he does for his service to the community. Their sense of safety has been stolen,” Vandersteen said.

According to an agreed statement of facts in support of Bah’s plea, on Sept. 9, 2022, Zdrazhko worked a paid duty shift at the Rolling Loud music festival. At the conclusion of his shift, he changed into his civilian clothes and ordered a pizza from Papa Johns at Finch Avenue East and Morningside Avenue in Scarborough.

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Zdrazhko, operating his personal vehicle, attended the plaza at Finch and Morningside in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2022, to wait for his pizza.

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Upon attending the plaza, he noticed two individuals wearing masks and hoodies. There were only two stores in the plaza, Papa Johns and the Shell gas station. It was 25 C and Zdrazhko found the accused and his accomplice’s manner of dress and movements around the plaza suspicious given the weather and lack of open businesses.

Zdrazhko suspected they may attempt to carjack his vehicle or one of the other vehicles in the plaza, so he made efforts to record the two individuals on his cellphone and on his dash camera.

The off-duty officer received his pizza and began eating in his vehicle and observed two individuals walk towards two vehicles parked at the front of the Shell station. He was unable to see precisely what occurred because his vision was obscured by another vehicle, but he heard shooting and observed two individuals shouting then fleeing from the area of the gas station.

Unbeknownst to Zdrazhko, the two vehicles in question were associated with two brothers and a girlfriend of one of the brothers who Bah had attempted to carjack.

After the brothers pursed Bah and his accomplice for a few metres, Bah turned and removed the handgun from his waistband and pointed it at one of the brothers for a period of a few seconds.

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Bah and his accomplice ran across Finch Avenue toward an empty field where Zdrazhko, who was unarmed, pursued them still in his personal vehicle.

Zdrazhko then exited his vehicle and continued to chase on foot into the field. The facts state he observed the two individuals split up and decided to pursue Bah.

“Constable Zdrazhko identified himself loudly as a police officer and demanded that the accused stop at least two times. The accused responded by yelling back, ‘I will shoot you, man.’ Constable Zdrazhko then heard the sound of a gun shot from the direction of the accused. It is agreed upon that Mr. Bah attempted to discharge the firearm at Constable Zdrazhko in an attempt to shoot Constable Zdrazhko, though the handgun jammed, and no round was discharged from the handgun,” the facts state.

Zdrazhko immediately took cover, observing Bah change directions and flee into a small grouping of trees in the field. Zdrazhko was able to approach the accused through the trees without being detected, where the accused was still holding the firearm. Zdrazhko began wrestling the gun from Bah who continued to tell him that he was going to shoot him.

“Constable Zdrazhko believed that, if he was unsuccessful at gaining control of the accused’s hand, that the accused would kill him. Constable Zdrazhko has a wife and family,” the facts say.

Eventually he was able to rotate Bah’s wrist and wrestle the gun from his hand, throwing it to the grass nearby.

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Bah continued to resist arrest as Zdrazhko continued to identify himself as an off-duty officer. Bah then bit Zdrazhko’s hand before the off-duty officer called 911 and put the call on speaker phone as he continued to gain control of the accused and inform him of his right to counsel.

After a few minutes, Bah stopped resisting and Zdrazhko was able to gain control of both of his hands and hold him until officers from Toronto Police 42 Division arrived

Zdrazhko assisted officers in locating the firearm in the field. It was a loaded 9-mm semi-automatic handgun. The firearm had jammed when Bah discharged it at Zdrazhko. There was one round located in the chamber of the gun with an impression left on the rear of the bullet when Bah pulled the trigger of the gun, causing the firing pin to strike the primer portion of the bullet.

There was another round which had subsequently been fed up into the chamber of the handgun by its semi-automatic action, causing the jam.

View image in full screen Toronto Police Const. Igor Zdrazhko is pictured after being awarded the 2023 Police Officer of the Year Award. Toronto Police Service

Vandersteen told Goldstein that Zdrazhko’s actions that night were nothing short of a significant act of bravery and said he deservedly won the 2023 Toronto police officer of the year award for his actions.

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In a victim impact statement read out in court, Zdrazhko wrote that after hearing the crack of a gunshot, and smelling the sharp acrid smell of gunpowder, he questioned whether he had been shot.

“I frantically checked myself for wounds, my heart pounding with fear and disbelief. The shock of the attack left me reeling. In that moment, I realized I was not just facing someone who ignored my authority as a police officer – this was someone with no regard for human life, willing to inflict serious harm or even kill to get what he wanted,” Zdrazhko wrote.

Defence lawyer Cameron Cotton-O’Brien argued a six-year sentence would be sufficient, arguing Bah, who is now 22 years old, is a youthful first-time offender. Court heard he has already spent almost three years in jail awaiting his trial.

Part of those delays were due to Bah discharging his counsel on the eve of his first trial. A second trial date was scheduled for last December and a month before that trial was set to begin, Bah entered a guilty plea.

Goldstein has reserved his decision on sentencing until next month.