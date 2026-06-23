Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bank of Canada security workers on strike after negotiations failed

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2026 3:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Middle East conflicts, U.S. tariffs big factors as Bank of Canada holds rate steady'
Middle East conflicts, U.S. tariffs big factors as Bank of Canada holds rate steady
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers revealed that the central bank has once again held it's target rate at 2.25 per cent in a press conference Wednesday. Macklem stated, "Economic activity in Canada has been weak and uncertainty about U.S. trade policy persists," adding, "the conflict in the Middle East is ongoing and oil prices remain elevated.” – Jun 10, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Security officers at the Bank of Canada began a job action today after talks failed to secure a new collective agreement between the central bank and the union.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 63 security officers at the Bank of Canada’s Ottawa and Montreal offices are on strike and the Montreal workers are also locked out by the employer.

A statement from the union claims officials at the central bank are pushing for changes that would undermine how seniority affects overtime and vacation for workers, as well as proposing a rollback in maternity leave.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Middle East conflicts, U.S. tariffs big factors as Bank of Canada holds rate steady'
Middle East conflicts, U.S. tariffs big factors as Bank of Canada holds rate steady
Story continues below advertisement

The union also alleges that the Bank of Canada has been contacting workers to work through the legal strike and plans to contract a third-party for security services during the labour disruption.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Bank of Canada would not comment on the labour action or negotiations but says in a statement that management needs to ensure all critical operations can continue during the dispute while honouring its obligations under the Labour Code.

The union says workers are looking for fair wages, stable schedules and “basic respect” from one of Canada’s most powerful financial institutions.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices