Bank of Canada security workers on strike after negotiations failed

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Security officers at the Bank of Canada began a job action today after talks failed to secure a new collective agreement between the central bank and the union.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 63 security officers at the Bank of Canada’s Ottawa and Montreal offices are on strike and the Montreal workers are also locked out by the employer.

A statement from the union claims officials at the central bank are pushing for changes that would undermine how seniority affects overtime and vacation for workers, as well as proposing a rollback in maternity leave.

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The union also alleges that the Bank of Canada has been contacting workers to work through the legal strike and plans to contract a third-party for security services during the labour disruption.

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The Bank of Canada would not comment on the labour action or negotiations but says in a statement that management needs to ensure all critical operations can continue during the dispute while honouring its obligations under the Labour Code.

The union says workers are looking for fair wages, stable schedules and “basic respect” from one of Canada’s most powerful financial institutions.