Winnipeg restaurateurs expect rush for car-free Corydon Saturdays

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Winnipeg shop owners tout Open Corydon as a shot of adrenaline after a slow start to patio season.

Every Sunday starting July 5, Corydon Avenue will be closed to cars between Daly and Lilac streets from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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“We really need it. A lot of us rely on our patios for our busy months to get us through the winter, so we’ve been off to a little bit of a slower start,” said Thomas Schneider, owner of Tommy’s Pizzeria.

Open Corydon will run till Sept. 6

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