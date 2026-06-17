Stolen boat, trailer worth $300K from Cape Breton recovered in New Brunswick

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A Nova Scotia man was arrested in a co-ordinated traffic stop after a stolen boat and trailer worth about $300,000 was recovered one province over in New Brunswick.

RCMP say their Provincial Crime Reduction Unit first received information about the stolen property from Cape Breton Regional Police Service in Nova Scotia last year. It was believed the property was in Shediac, N.B.

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RCMP say they executed a “coordinated tactical traffic stop” last week on Pointe-Du-Chêne Road in Shediac and arrested a 43-year-old man from Cape Breton.

The boat and trailer were recovered and the man was later released. He is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Sept. 3.