Snow nearly gone as Waskesiu businesses gear up May long weekend

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The snow is just about gone and the temperature is starting to rise in Waskesiu.

And with the May long weekend just days away, local businesses are gearing up for busy season.

Now it’s a race to get ready for the unofficial start to summer after some of the delays caused by a cooler-than-normal spring.

“By May Long, there will be no snow on the ground, except where it has been plowed,” said Gary Gagne with Restaurant Pietro.

David Archer, with the Waskesiu Trading Company, is also looking forward to the weekend.

“Thankfully, we‘ve had some really good weather over last couple of days and we’ve made a lot of progress,” said Archer.

Business owners in Waskesiu are feeling optimistic about the weekend ahead after a very snowy April.

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Warmer weather means Beaver Glen Campground will open Thursday, with the water on and a boil water advisory in effect. The water is also now on at Baker’s Bungalows.

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“Our water shut-offs were under two feet of snow last week,” said Cody Hannah with Baker’s Bungelows.

Now that the water is on, it’s a race for Hannah to have everything ready, something he is confident he will be able to do.

“It’s going to be all hands on deck to get it ready, but we’ll be ready. We’ll be ready by Thursday to have everybody come up and enjoy a nice long weekend here,” said Hannah.

For those hoping to visit Sandy Lake campground, though, which will remain closed this weekend, it’s a different story.

The water will remain off at Narrows Campground this long weekend.

A boil-water advisory remains in effect for all seasonal residential properties. But despite the delays in some services coming back online, Archer and Hannah fully expect this weekend to be busy.

“It feels very much like Waskesiu up here. People are out. They’re using the parks, the trails, doing their thing. It feels like business as usual,” said Hannah.

Archer suspects many will be eager to get back out to the park.

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“I’m hoping everyone has been cooped up long enough and they’re excited to get to the lake,” said Archer.

Golfers, however, will need to wait a bit longer. The Waskesiu Golf Course will remain closed through Victoria day weekend. The hope is that it will open the weekend after.

Also, people are being warned that thin, dangerous ice still exists on water bodies in the park.