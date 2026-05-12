Brian Hooker’s boat seized by coast guard in wife’s disappearance: report

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U.S. Coast Guard officials have reportedly seized a Michigan man’s boat after he said his wife disappeared after falling overboard while in the Bahamas in April.

An official from the coast guard’s station in Fort Pierce, Fla., told NBC News, ABC News and CBS News that the sailboat used by Brian and Lynette Hooker — named “Soulmate” — had departed Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas on Friday and it was on its way to the U.S. when the coast guard took it into custody.

Global News reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard’s military branch’s Miami office, which said, “The Coast Guard cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.”

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The development comes a week after the Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) in Miami asked the public for information about the disappearance of Lynette Hooker and to help identify the owners of a sailboat that may have been near the Hookers’ vessel the night she disappeared.

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“CGIS is looking for the owner of the sailboat below moored near the SV Soulmate. Ppl w/ info are urged to submit tips through CG tips app,” the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast wrote in a post on X.

#Breaking #CGIS is asking the public for info about the disappearance of Lynette Hooker w/in Aunt Pat’s Bay, BAH, 4/4. CGIS is looking for the owner of the sailboat below moored near the SV Soulmate. Ppl w/ info are urged to submit tips through CG tips app:https://t.co/DnSYD8Mjno pic.twitter.com/SJntjLlKRy — U.S. Coast Guard Southeast (@USCGSoutheast) May 5, 2026

Hooker previously told authorities in the Bahamas that his wife, Lynette Hooker, 55, fell overboard the night of April 4 as they were travelling in a 2.4-metre motorboat from Hope Town to Elbow Cay, a group of small islands on the eastern end of the Bahamas.

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He said Lynette had the boat’s keys on her person when she went overboard, causing the boat’s engine to shut off and forcing him to paddle ashore.

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“Strong currents subsequently carried her away, and he lost sight of her,” police said in a statement.

After reaching shore, Hooker alerted someone about his wife’s disappearance early the following day, according to authorities.

Hooker has denied any wrongdoing in relation to his wife’s disappearance, according to his lawyer, Terrel Butler.

Police in the Bahamas released Hooker on April 13 after he had been in police custody since April 8, being questioned by authorities.

“Police wish to advise the public that the 58-year-old male of U.S. nationality who was taken into custody shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 8th April 2026, in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, has been released from police custody,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a news release.

Police said the decision to release Hooker was “made following consultation with the Department of Public Prosecutions, which recommended that no charges be filed at this time pending the outcome of further investigations.”

“Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist with this investigation,” police added in the news release. “If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).”

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1:22 U.S. woman missing after husband says she fell from boat on Bahamas trip

Hooker’s lawyer, Butler, told reporters shortly before his release that “they had no evidence and they had no choice but to release him. It’s unfortunate they had to exhaust the entire investigative period to come to the conclusion.”

Hooker issued a statement on April 8, saying his wife’s disappearance left him “heartbroken.”

“I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas,” Hooker wrote on Facebook before his arrest. “Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus.

“Our family is deeply grateful for the Bahamian people’s assistance, especially that of the Hopetown Volunteer Fire & Rescue team, Royal Bahamas police force, Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and the US Coast Guard, who have worked tirelessly in an ongoing effort to bring Lynette back to us.

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“Thank you to everyone for keeping Lynette in your thoughts and for your support of our family during this difficult time.”

The U.S. Coast Guard has opened an investigation separate from the one being conducted by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

A U.S. State Department Level 2 travel advisory states that Americans should travel with caution in the Bahamas, including in tourist centres, where thefts and robberies do occur, and warns against moving between islands by boat.

“Watercraft may not be safe, and some operators are not licensed or insured,” the advisory says. “Watercraft operators sometimes ignore weather forecasts. Always follow local weather and marine alerts.”

The advisory also warns that boating is not well-regulated in the Bahamas and that injuries and deaths have occurred.

It further cautions against “swimming-related risks,” as well as sexual assaults and armed robberies.

— with files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press