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Northern Saskatchewan flooding forcing people from their homes

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 7:30 am
1 min read
Flooding View image in full screen
Flooding forces people from their home at Red Earth Cree Nation. Prince Albert Grand Council
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Residents of Red Earth Cree Nation and Shoal Lake Creen Nation are being forced from their homes as floodwaters rise in the northern Saskatchewan. One of the biggest areas of concern is along the Shell and Carrot rivers, where crews are dealing with record flooding.

It’s becoming an all-too-common scene in parts of Saskatchewan. Rushing water, washing-out roads and overflowing riverbanks are keeping people on edge.

At Red Earth Cree Nation, the community is has been forced to activate its emergency response plan.

Mitch Severight admits it was a bit scary for this family when they were told they would have to leave.

“My daughter was getting scared, because I told her to pack up, because we were evacuating,” said Severight.

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Severight is one of hundreds who have been forced to leave, and he says he wasn’t given much time.

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“We just packed up what we can. Hopefully nothing gets too damaged from the water, if it does overflow to our area,” added Severight.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan community comes together to fight flooding'
Saskatchewan community comes together to fight flooding

Severight is waiting it out in Saskatoon as water moves dangerously close to his home.

Red Earth Cree Nation Chief Zachary Whitecap says he doesn’t have an exact number yet, but says some homes have been flooded.

Over in Shoal Lake, Band Councillor Edgar Cook says the big concern is his community becoming semi-isolated.

“If we become semi-isolated, we can take those measures, but right now it’s precautionary,” said Cook.

Right now there are about 100 evacuees who have left Shoal Lake, but that number could increase to 500 if the situation worsens.

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It has gotten better in some areas. Highway 5 has since reopened near Watson.

But people in the area remain on high alert. As for evacuees in Saskatoon, they’ll be stuck in the city playing the waiting game and hoping for the best.

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