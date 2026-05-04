Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Call volumes a challenge for Winnipeg firefighters after 7 calls in just over a day

By Vasilios Bellos Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 8:09 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Seven fires in just over 24 hours'
Seven fires in just over 24 hours
Seven fires in just over a day. This weekend was a busy one for Winnipeg firefighters, who say they've seen call volumes skyrocket in recent years. Vasilios Bellos has more on the challenges, which officials say have become the norm.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg firefighters fought seven blazes in just over 24 hours this past weekend, but that volume of calls isn’t out of the ordinary.

The fires happened at homes, vacant buildings, grassland, and an apartment complex on Young Street. Residents there were evacuated but were soon allowed to return inside after the firefighting efforts.

“The alarm went off so we went down,” explains Tara Biswanger, who recently moved into the building. “It was on the second floor balcony and the balcony was on fire. The firefighters moved really fast so it didn’t seem to take that long for them to get it out.”

No injuries were reported in any of the seven fires, and the city says the cause of the fires are still being investigated.

“Sadly a lot of our weekends are this busy or close to it,” says Deputy Fire Chief Scott Wilkinson.

Story continues below advertisement

Calls for service have increased for the firefighters as the city’s population has grown, and the mental health and addictions crisis has become more severe. In 2025 alone, Winnipeg firefighters responded to over 500 fires at encampments.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This does put an ongoing strain on our resources, and certainly puts a strain on our crews trying to respond to that volume of fires everyday,” explains Wilkinson.

“We’re working on some strategic plans now regarding how many more resources we need to sustain our response and alter the way we respond to calls to keep up the response times we need. Certainly with the growth of our city, we are going to look at additional stations and resources to keep up with that growth.”

The Young Street weekend call is not the only high-rise fire in recent weeks. A blaze at a Kennedy Street apartment complex in mid-April displaced residents, and one person was found dead inside.

“Those are high-density, high-risk housing units,” says United Firefighters of Winnipeg President Nick Kasper.

Firefighters tasked with battling blazes in these taller buildings often face additional challenges compared to the average two-story home.

“When we respond to a regular structure fire, we arrive in front of the house and we’re there ready to go,” explains Kasper.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s something known as vertical delay. When our crews arrive at a high rise they have to get their equipment from the ground floor up to the fire suite and worry about evacuating residents.”

Kasper goes on to say the blaze at Kennedy Street resulted in the relocation of nearly 70 residents.

Click to play video: 'Police look for alleged arson suspect'
Police look for alleged arson suspect

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices