Former FBI director James Comey indicted by U.S. DOJ for 2nd time: reports

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The U.S. Department of Justice has brought a new criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey, multiple U.S. media reports said on Tuesday.

Reuters and the Associated Press each cited an anonymous source familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. The New York Times and CNN also confirmed the indictment, citing multiple sources.

The specific charges were not yet clear, nor was it clear where the case would be brought.

The Associated Press and Fox News, which cited multiple unnamed sources, reported the case was about a social media post Comey made last year that U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies interpreted as threatening.

The post, which was published on Comey’s Instagram page in May 2025, showed an image of seashells arranged to show the numbers “86 47.”

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In U.S. parlance the number 86 can be used as verb meaning to throw somebody out of a bar for being drunk or disorderly, and 47 is code for Trump, the 47th president.

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Merriam-Webster, the dictionary used by The Associated Press, says 86 is slang meaning “to throw out,” “to get rid of” or “to refuse service to.” It notes: “Among the most recent senses adopted is a logical extension of the previous ones, with the meaning of ‘to kill.’ We do not enter this sense, due to its relative recency and sparseness of use.”

U.S. officials investigated Comey in the days following the post, which Comey later deleted.

Comey at the time said he assumed the post was a “political message.”

“I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” Comey said.

Trump, in a Fox News Channel interview in May, accused Comey of knowing “exactly what that meant.”

“A child knows what that meant,” Trump said. “If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know what that meant, that meant assassination. And it says it loud and clear.”

The indictment would mark the second time the Justice Department under Trump has indicted Comey, a longtime foe of Trump.

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Comey was charged with making a false statement and obstructing Congress in September, but a federal judge dismissed the case after finding that the prosecutor who secured the indictment was not lawfully appointed.

The Justice Department has been under pressure to bring criminal charges against Trump’s perceived political enemies, particularly after Trump fired former Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this month.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has moved quickly to execute Trump’s demands for the Justice Department, including indicting a prominent civil rights group, the Southern Poverty Law Center, last week.

—With files from the Associated Press and Global News