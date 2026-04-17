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Wealthsimple integrates stock trading feature with Elon Musk’s X

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted April 17, 2026 1:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians could soon bet on real-world events through ‘controversial’ predictions trading model'
Canadians could soon bet on real-world events through ‘controversial’ predictions trading model
WATCH ABOVE: Canadians could soon bet on real-world events through 'controversial' predictions trading model – Mar 26, 2026
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Canadian Fintech firm Wealthsimple is making it easier for X users to invest in stocks and access information about how a stock is performing by integrating their platforms, the company said in a statement.

The move is part of an initiative called ‘Cashtags’ on the social media site owned by billionaire Elon Musk, which lets X users in the U.S. and Canada using iPhones to see details about how a stock is performing on the X app with a tap.

“This week, a Smart Cashtags/Wealthsimple feature rolled out on X in Canada,” a Wealthsimple spokesperson said.

“When users engage with the feature, they are directed to a chart with historical data on a stock’s performance before being given the option to open a Wealthsimple account or, if they are an existing client, to place an order,” the statement added.

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The actual trading will still take place on the Wealthsimple platform and “X does not have access to any client data or account information,” the spokesperson added.

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The Cashtag feature on X means the website will automatically suggest matching stocks or crypto tokens when you search for or post a cashtag — the name of the stock preceded by a dollar sign.

“Anyone who taps a Cashtag will see posts mentioning it along with its price chart — without ever leaving X,” Nikita Brier, X head of product, said in a social media post.

For Canadians with a Wealthsimple account, tapping a cashtag will take them to the Wealthsimple app on their phone, giving them the option to trade in the stock.

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