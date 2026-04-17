New Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to meet Prime Minister Carney in Ottawa

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Quebec’s new premier is set to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney Friday morning in Ottawa, less than 48 hours after she was sworn into office.

Christine Fréchette’s office told The Canadian Press the premier is pleased Carney agreed to meet her on such short notice.

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The two are to discuss issues related to economic development, immigration, infrastructure, housing and the cost of living.

With less than six months ahead of the provincial election, Fréchette is looking to demonstrate her brand of nationalism can secure gains from Ottawa.

Among Quebec’s demands from the federal government is a more equitable distribution of asylum seekers across the country.

The province also wants the Carney government to intervene and help ensure a massive hydroelectric deal is finalized with Newfoundland and Labrador.