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Crime

Toronto police flagged down on side of road after early morning shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 9:38 am
1 min read
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Toronto early on Monday morning.

Police said officers in the Bleecker and Wellesley streets area were flagged down around 2:45 a.m. to tend to an injured young man, whom they located nearby.

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The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital by medics. Paramedics initially said it was “unclear” how he was injured, later concluding he had been shot by a suspect who fled the scene.

His condition was described as life-threatening.

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