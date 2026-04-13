Toronto police flagged down on side of road after early morning shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Toronto early on Monday morning.

Police said officers in the Bleecker and Wellesley streets area were flagged down around 2:45 a.m. to tend to an injured young man, whom they located nearby.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital by medics. Paramedics initially said it was “unclear” how he was injured, later concluding he had been shot by a suspect who fled the scene.

His condition was described as life-threatening.