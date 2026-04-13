Toronto police flagged down on side of road after early morning shooting

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Toronto early on Monday morning.
Police said officers in the Bleecker and Wellesley streets area were flagged down around 2:45 a.m. to tend to an injured young man, whom they located nearby.
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The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital by medics. Paramedics initially said it was “unclear” how he was injured, later concluding he had been shot by a suspect who fled the scene.
His condition was described as life-threatening.
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