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Politics

Hundreds of New Brunswick local government campaigns get underway

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2026 3:09 pm
1 min read
The New Brunswick flag flies in front of the Legislative Assembly Building, home of the provincial parliament, in Fredericton, Saturday, July 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini. View image in full screen
The New Brunswick flag flies in front of the Legislative Assembly Building, home of the provincial parliament, in Fredericton, Saturday, July 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini. GAC
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Hundreds of candidates in New Brunswick are formally kicking off campaigns for local government, education councils and rural advisory committees today.

Elections New Brunswick says 1,102 people submitted nomination papers for 599 council positions within 77 local governments.

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Elections will be held for 52 mayoral positions while 25 mayors were acclaimed, with elections planned for 211 councillor seats while 136 spots were acclaimed.

Two council positions in two communities remained vacant after nominations closed Friday, along with four rural district advisory seats and 18 district education council spots.

Only five of 12 rural district advisory committees and 11 education councils will require elections.

Craig Pollett, an Atlantic Canada municipal adviser, says he’s watching if candidates running against recent local government reforms will get elected.

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