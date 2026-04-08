Toronto parents say special-needs supports ‘stripped away’ with planned school program move

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Parents of special needs children are urging the Toronto Catholic District School Board to reverse a decision to relocate a program at one of its schools, saying it’s being “stripped away” supports their kids need.

On Wednesday morning, parents said they believed the program was set to be cut completely but the school board later informed them the Multiple Exceptionalities/Developmental Disabilities (MEDD) program at St. Matthew’s Catholic School would relocate to St. Fidelis Catholic School.

“(It’s) a brand new building that includes a purpose-built MEDD suite with modern, accessible, and specialized features designed to better support students with complex learning needs and enhance the overall student experience,” said Elric Pereira, a spokesperson for the board.

When they initially spoke with Global News, prior to being informed about the relocation, the parents said the support from the MEDD program is crucial.

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“This is the type of support that is lacking in the school system, that is not provided in the mainstream classrooms that our children are not able to succeed in without this type of support,” said Shanel Rodrigues, whose son, Julian, attends the program.

“Me and these parents are super concerned that the school board is not able to meet their obligation to provide these sort of services to special needs students.”

Julian is non-verbal and can wander, a safety concern for his mother, but the MEDD classroom has been a game changer.

Rodrigues said the program has given her “peace of mind” as he’s in an environment that “understands him.”

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A letter signed by parents to the TCDSB and school administration urged them to reconsider the previously expected closure due to the impacts it could have on the children.

“He’s a very happy boy, usually not great with new faces,” said Nicole Rebelo, whose son Adriano just started the program this year. “So having him in this program with people that he trusts and his peers that are his great friends, it’s very important.”

It also notes many families travel from around the city, but also from surrounding communities like Mississauga for the program.

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The Ontario Autism Coalition says though St. Fidelis is just 15 minutes north from St. Matthew, the need for consistency among children with special needs would be impacted.

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“You’re moving schools, what is the transition for these kids,” said Kate Dudley-Logue with the coalition. “Are you keeping it at the same population in that class?

“Many parents, and I’m talking tens of thousands, end up pulling their kids out of school completely and just doing homeschooling because the supports aren’t there for them or they’ve just come to a barrier after barrier.”

She said communication for the parents of children with these needs is also important.

The parents learned about the relocation plan a short time after speaking with Global News, saying in an email they “cannot accept this decision.”

“Many of these children have been together for years, and the stability they have built is incredibly important,” the parents said in a letter provided to Global News.

“Some of them are not able to manage even a short bus ride of 10-15 minutes, and for many families, daily drop-offs at another school are simply not feasible.”

In her own email to Global News, Rodrigues called the decision “selfish” and questioned why the program is being moved.

“This is selfish and not considerate of our children’s well-being and equal rights,” Rodrigues said. “So we ask: Why dismantle something that is working? Why put vulnerable children at risk when they are finally thriving?”

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The TCDSB is one of several school boards in the province that have been put under provincial supervision and is trying to reduce a $39 million deficit. But the school board stressed in an email that the relocation isn’t driven by budget considerations.

It also added that space in the program at St. Fidelis will be reserved for current MEDD students if families choose to have their child attend.

The parents say they want to be part of the conversation behind the move and are urging the board to listen to their concerns.

“Our voices need to be heard, decisions not to be made about children without us having a say,” said Rebelo.