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Fire

Toronto dispatches 80 firefighters to massive blaze at waste removal company

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 8, 2026 11:11 am
1 min read
Firefighters on the scene of a blaze at a waste facility in Etobicoke on April 8, 2026. View image in full screen
Firefighters on the scene of a blaze at a waste facility in Etobicoke on April 8, 2026. Global News
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Some 80 firefighters were dispatched to tackle a blaze at a waste facility in Toronto early on Wednesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., firefighters were called to a three-alarm blaze at 90 Shorncliffe Rd., the site of a waste removal company, where a large garbage pit was on fire.

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Officials said one of the excavators was also on fire inside the building, which may have sustained structural damage.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which required multiple arials to put it out.

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