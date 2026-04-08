Cryptocurrency, drugs seized after dark web probe leads to arrest: Saskatoon police

Cryptocurrency, various drugs and data storage have been seized by police after arresting a 30-year-old man as part of an ongoing darknet market drug trafficking investigation.
According to Saskatoon police, at about 10 a.m. on March 31, the Cybercrime Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and patrol executed a search warrant at an address in the 10 block of Bateman Crescent and arrested the man.
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The man was suspected of trafficking illicit drugs on several darknet markets.
Police say through an investigation, it also made seizures of Xanax and MDMA, 0.447 Bitcoin, 0.007895 Ether, 0.0989 Binance Coin, approximately 130 terabytes of data storage and assorted computer components.
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The 30-year-old has been charged with trafficking controlled substances and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
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