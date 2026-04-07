Hearing on injunction filed by First Nation to stop Alberta separation to begin

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nation in Alberta will be in court Tuesday seeking to shut down a petition urging the province to quit Confederation.

The Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is in Edmonton asking a Court of King’s Bench judge to suspend the petition campaign on the grounds First Nations’ consent is required first.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It is alleging a failure by Alberta, Canada and the province’s chief electoral officer to uphold treaty rights.

A group named Stay Free Alberta is collecting signatures to qualify for a referendum on Alberta leaving Canada.

Premier Danielle Smith’s government has said if they get enough names, the question will be put to a vote.

Stay Free Alberta says it has already collected more than the 178,000 signatures required to trigger the vote with a month to go before it must submit the names to Elections Alberta.