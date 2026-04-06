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1 comment

  1. Walter
    April 6, 2026 at 5:06 pm

    Did they charge her for the extra passenger?

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Pregnant passenger gives birth in-flight shortly before landing at JFK

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted April 6, 2026 3:55 pm
2 min read
A Caribbean Airlines jet departs from Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Canada, on July 13, 2025. View image in full screen
A Caribbean Airlines jet departs from Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Canada, on July 13, 2025. Mike Campbell / NurPhoto via Getty Images
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A passenger travelling on a Caribbean Airlines flight went into labour and gave birth as the plane was coming in to land, the airline confirmed in a news release.

Caribbean Airlines Flight 005 was on its final approach from Kingston, Jamaica, to New York City‘s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) shortly before noon on Saturday when the mother went into labour.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada: Woman gives birth on Toronto-bound flight'
Air Canada: Woman gives birth on Toronto-bound flight
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Upon arrival, medical teams attended to the mother and her newborn, while the crew managed procedures, according to the press release.

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“The airline commends the professionalism and measured response of its crew, who managed the situation in accordance with established procedures, ensuring the safety and comfort of all on board,” it said.

“Caribbean Airlines also confirms that no emergency was declared during the flight,” it added.

According to air traffic control communications published by CBS News, a ground control operator suggested the baby be named “Kennedy,” given that the plane landed at JFK.

“Ah, Kennedy, will do,” the pilot replied.

The controller also reportedly asked the pilot, “Is it out yet?” To which they responded, “Yes, sir.”

In-flight births are relatively rare. According to a 2020 study, between 1929 and 2018, 74 babies were born on 73 commercial flights.

Seventy-one babies survived delivery, two died shortly after, and the status of one is unknown, it says.

Of the flights on which babies have been born, 77 per cent were international, and 26 per cent were diverted due to the births.

The gestational age at delivery ranged from 25 to 38 weeks, according to the study, with 10 per cent of infants born at 37-38 weeks, 16 per cent at 34-36 weeks, 19 per cent at 31-33 weeks, and 12 per cent at less than 32 weeks

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It is unclear how many weeks pregnant the Caribbean Airlines passenger was. Generally, air travel is considered safe up to 36 weeks pregnant. A full-term pregnancy is between 39 weeks and 40 weeks, six days.

According to its website, Caribbean Airlines allows pregnant passengers to fly without a doctor’s clearance up to the end of their 32nd week of pregnancy, but does not allow passengers over 35 weeks to board.

In all cases, it recommends that expectant passengers obtain a doctor’s statement verifying the expected date of confinement to prevent being denied boarding by check-in staff or barred from entering the destination country by immigration authorities.

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