STC tribal chief calls for Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations to repay $28M

Send this page to someone via email

Calls for transparency are intensifying for the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), after an Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) audit found tens of millions of dollars spent on “ineligible, questionable, and unsupported purposes.”

Saskatoon’s Tribal Council is calling on the federation to be held accountable and pay the $28.7 million owed.

“The Saskatoon Tribal Council and the seven nations, we will not be using any of our community money to support going to court, because at the end of the day, there is a process here which is called accountability and transparency,” Mark Arcand, the council’s tribal chief told reporters on Monday.

“We have to start thinking about the future of the FSIN – how do we save it? How do we repair it? Who is going to pay this money back? How do they pay this money back? Because number one: FSIN does not have any own sourced revenue,” he continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’d be really upset if Canada is going to give FSIN money to pay Canada back. That’s not right. That’s a slap on the wrist.”

Arcand called for the current board to be removed, and an interim board be appointed after millions of dollars of funds were determined to be misused in an audit ordered by Indigenous Services Canada.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s strictly business when it comes to financials because that money is meant for the grassroots people,” he said. “I’ll say this honestly. If it was a million dollars, I probably wouldn’t be so concerned, but this is $28 million.”

In a press release last week, the FSIN refuted the claim that this money was mismanaged.

“FSIN has acted in good faith every step of the way,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron in the statement.

“The FSIN has been transparent, responsive, and accountable; our stewardship of funds exceed standard industry practices and are based on the best of western and traditional self-government practices.”

A large portion of the monies owed are the millions received from 2020-2023 for its COVID-19 response. $23.5 million was found to be misused in last fall’s forensic audit.

“I was in my community when PPE was received from the FSIN,” said FSIN vice-chief Fabian Head in a news release from the organization on Monday, where they responded to recent criticisms.

Story continues below advertisement

“I remember how appreciative we all were of the support from FSIN. FSIN delivered the PPE to each community, then it was up to the First Nation to distribute,” added Head, who is a member of the Red Earth Cree Nation.

“We were never given a workplan as to who was going to receive what PPE from the Treaty Six communities,” according to Arcand, who said the pandemic PPE plan was provided verbally.

“(The FSIN) never consulted with our nations.”

The tribal chief also refuted any comparison of the federation to a governing body.

“I’ll say this again, FSIN is not a government. There’s only 74 governments in this province, which are the 74 First Nations. (FSIN is) an incorporated organization that is a non-profit,” Arcand clarified.

“I call it a conflict of interest when the chief and the vice-chiefs are reporting to the board — which is themselves.”

As it stands, the FSIN will have until Thursday to respond to Indigenous Services Canada about repayment.

“All of these amounts add up,” said Arcand, reviewing some of the funds deemed ineligible in the audit.

“They add up to lack of credibility, lack of accountability, lack of transparency to our people.”