Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

P.E.I. to become first province to lower colorectal cancer screening age to 45

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2026 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Colorectal Cancer Canada makes national call to “Screen at 45.”'
Colorectal Cancer Canada makes national call to “Screen at 45.”
We check in with Barry Stein, President and CEO of Colorectal Cancer Canada, about putting the spotlight on the importance of screening with a national call to action: Screen at 45 – Mar 12, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prince Edward Island is lowering its colorectal cancer screening age to 45 after several national health groups said the disease is increasingly impacting younger people.

The province’s premier Rob Lantz announced it is the first in Canada to lower the age of the routine test and it will take effect immediately.

“Waiting until 50 is no longer an option,” Latz said at a news conference Monday.

P.E.I. Minister of Health and Wellness Cory Deagle says about 140 new colorectal cancer cases and 39 deaths take place in the province every year.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“For every 100 additional colonoscopies, we expect to prevent nearly three cancer cases,” Deagle said, adding that the province has health care capacity for this expansion.

Colorectal Cancer Canada and the Canadian Cancer Society recently called on all provinces to make the move as a growing number of people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer before the current routine screening age of 50.

Story continues below advertisement

It said people under 50 are two-to-two-and-a-half times more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer than they were in previous generations.

Colorectal Cancer Canada President and CEO Barry D. Stein applauded P.E.I.’s “major step forward,” but said there are still far too many people in this country “being diagnosed too late and too often.”

He encouraged other provinces to follow suit.

In routine screening, people between 50 and 74 years of age get a fecal immunochemical test — or FIT — to swab their stool at home and then either send or drop off the swab to a lab.

If the patient has an abnormal result, they will be contacted to book a follow-up, which may involve a colonoscopy or treatment.

-With files from Nicole Ireland

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices