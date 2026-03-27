Manitoba ‘unlikely to meet’ child-care needs: auditor general

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A report from Manitoba’s auditor general, Tyson Shtykalo, found the province is unlikely to meet its child-care targets, including those on inclusivity, by the initial deadline of March 31.

The program was established when Manitoba entered the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement with the federal government in 2021. The program’s aim is to ensure child care is affordable across Canada, earning its $10-a-day child care nickname.

“Manitoba is unlikely to meet its target by this date. The CWELCC Agreement has been extended to 2030-31,” according to a statement from Shtykalo’s office.

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The office’s review of the provincial government’s implementation found a lack of sufficient data, poor long-term planning, and staffing shortages due to low retention and poor employee satisfaction.

“Affordable child care only matters if parents can get a space,” Shtykalo said in a statement accompanying the report.

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“Currently, Manitoba lacks the data and long-term planning to understand where those spaces are most required, so decisions tend to focus on immediate pressures rather than a strategic path forward.”

His office’s report included several recommendations for the Department of Education and Early Childhood Education – including gathering additional data, as currently it is optional for Manitoban daycares to record wait-list numbers.

He also called on the department to improve its future planning, instead of focusing on “immediate pressures.”

Improving equity within child care for youth with individualized needs was also recommended, as was tracking employment and risk analyses, and analyzing why families who were approved for the program chose other options.

“We recommend the department establish clear actions and timelines for verifying that expenses were eligible for the EDI (Enhancing Diversity and Inclusion) grant, and addressing any ineligible expenses identified,” the report reads.

The department was said to have accepted all seven of the auditor general’s recommendations.