Food bank in Saskatchewan moves to limit visitors: ‘Our hands are tied’

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Visitors at Moose Jaw’s food bank have more than doubled, and when combined with stagnant donations, the non-profit is being forced to limit how often clients can stop by.

Come April 1, the Moose Jaw and District Food Bank will hand out goods once a month – down from its current twice-monthly pickup program.

Clients of the local food bank in the south-central Saskatchewan community increased by 150 per cent in the past four years.

The non-profit reports seeing more than 1,000 visitors monthly – with nearly a third of the residents served being children. It says an average of 50 new households require its assistance on a month-to-month basis, citing an increasing gap between wages and the cost of living.

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Donations are not keeping up with this increased demand, according to the charity. It said cash contributions have decreased by 20 per cent.

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“While food banks have always been part of the community safety net, they were never designed to carry this level of demand long term. Across the country, organizations are being asked to fill a growing gap that requires broader, systemic solutions,” the food bank wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Food donations “have remained largely unchanged,” according to the statement.

The group faced a similar challenge in 2024. It credited the community for its work to ensure the shelves remained stocked and bellies full. Now, the non-profit is calling for countrywide reform.

“The need we are seeing here is real, and it is growing, but it is not ours alone. It is being felt across the country. While our hands are tied in this moment, our commitment to this work and the people we serve has not changed,” it wrote.