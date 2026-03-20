Dunstone, teammates Harnden, Lott, Olympic fifth Tardi pull out of Rock League

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Montana’s Brier champion Matt Dunstone and teammates Colton Lott and E.J. Harnden withdrew from the inaugural season of Rock League on Friday.

Tyler Tardi, who won Olympic gold as an alternate with Team Brad Jacobs last month at the Milan Cortina Games, has also pulled out, The Curling Group said in a statement.

Dunstone, Lott and Tardi elected to take time off after a busy season, while Harnden stepped away to spend more time with family, the statement said.

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Dunstone, Lott and Harnden won the national championship earlier this month in St. John’s, N.L., and will represent Canada at the March 27-April 4 world men’s curling championship in Ogden, Utah.

Rock League is scheduled to hold a weeklong competition starting April 6 in Toronto.

Canada’s Mike McEwen, Switzerland’s Benoit Schwarz-van Berkel, Italy’s Amos Mosaner and American Colin Hufman will serve as replacements, the statement said. Sweden’s Linda Stenlund and Italy’s Mattia Giovanella were named spares.

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