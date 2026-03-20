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Entertainment

U.K. reality star Jordan Wright found dead in Thailand drainage canal

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted March 20, 2026 11:19 am
1 min read
British reality star Jordan Wright was found dead in in Phuket, Thailand, on Saturday, March 14. View image in full screen
British reality star Jordan Wright was found dead in in Phuket, Thailand, on Saturday, March 14. Jordan Wright/Instagram
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British reality star Jordan Wright, who appeared in two seasons of hit reality show The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE), has been found dead in Thailand.

The 33-year-old was reportedly discovered dead in a concrete drainage system on the Thai island of Phuket. His body was located by a worker and was floating face down in stagnant water, according to Deadline and local reports. Police were called and are investigating, they added. Circumstances around his death remain unclear.

The death of a man from the United Kingdom was confirmed by the Foreign Office.

“We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities,” a Foreign Office spokesperson told the BBC.

A TOWIE spokesperson told Deadline that the show, which is currently in its 36th season, “sends their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Jordan Wright at this very sad time.”

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TOWIE follows a group of young people living in the English county of Essex, known for its seaside resorts and bustling nightlife — popularized by the show — and has been on the air for more than 15 years. Wright starred in 2018 and also appeared on the MTV reality series Ex on the Beach in 2017.

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He had not appeared on television for several years, and his social media suggests he moved to Thailand earlier this year. Several Instagram posts in the weeks before his death showed him riding mopeds and scuba diving in Phuket.

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Global News reached out to Choeng Thale Police Station in Thailand, which had spoken to U.K. tabloids about Wright’s final moments, but was unable to obtain any further information.

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