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Canada

Saskatchewan is feeling lucky this St. Patrick’s Day

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted March 15, 2026 10:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan is feeling lucky this St. Patrick’s Day'
Saskatchewan is feeling lucky this St. Patrick’s Day
Both Regina and Saskatoon are planning festivities for St. Patrick's day and while Haines Mile Pub celebrated the lucky day today, Regina's O'Hanlon's Irish Pub is staying true to the Irish roots and planning to celebrate on Tuesday.
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Both Regina and Saskatoon are planning festivities for St. Patrick’s day,with Haines Mile Pub celebrating the lucky day on Saturday with Regina’s O’Hanlon’s Irish Pub is staying true to Irish tradition and celebrating on Tuesday.

O’Hanlon’s plans to host eight performances on Tuesday, including bagpipers and dancers, as well as a change in menu to feature corned beef and cabbage and a 24-hour sous vide brisket. O’Hanlon’s will also be celebrating the pub’s 25th anniversary and will have merch to highlight the milestone.

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Back in Saskatoon, the River City Irish Dancers performed two shows at the Haines Mile Pub celebration and bar staff served green drinks for all.

Sania Ali has more details in the video.

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