Saskatchewan former gang member group STR8 UP gets $1.1M in provincial funding

The provincial government is renewing funding for one of Saskatchewan’s main organizations tasked with pulling people out of gang life, STR8 UP.

The province is slated to put $1.1 million toward continuing the organization’s work in Saskatoon, Regina, and Prince Albert.

“In our experience, young people join gangs because they feel that there’s no hope and so as we work with STR8 UP members, as we work with young people, build relationships as they develop that hope,” STR8 UP co-founder Stan Tu’Inukuafe said.

The programming is aimed at providing wraparound support to help people between the ages of 15 and 30 get out of a gang.

The organization is expected to proactively limit rising crime rates in the province, in part by providing community.

“Programs are a means for people to kind of get together and build relationships, so as people feel that they’re part of the community, they feel more included, and they feel like their actions will affect other people, because in the lifestyle, you don’t care,” Tu’Inukuafe said.

As it works with community members trying to better their lives, the organization also connects with younger family members to keep them from joining a gang.

“Most of the homicide cases I deal with are all gang members and it’s gang members killing gang members and that’s no way to live a life,” defence attorney Blaine Beaven said.

Beaven says he has seen the program make a difference in the lives of some of his clients who have joined and the need for an alternative community like STR8 UP in the city.

“People who don’t have a community or don’t have a family get drawn into that [gangs] because they think that this is my family, these people care for me, when really it’s really quite something more sinister than that, more toxic, and there’s often people at the top of these street gangs who are really manipulating and using people for their own means,” Beaven said.

Since January 2020, STR8 UP has worked with more than 400 clients, with 120 involved in the 2024-25 year alone.

Members are also helped with gang tattoo removal and assistance with housing, life skills and employability.