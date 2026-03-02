Southern Ontario set for a warm-up, but how long will it last?

Parts of southern Ontario saw a cold start to March, but much of the region will soon be treated to a warm-up, though some rainy weather could come with it.

After places like Toronto and London saw wind chills at about -20, Global News meteorologist Ross Hull says this upcoming weekend could see people shedding their winter jackets.

He cautioned, though, that this month could bring a mixture of temperatures.

“I think we are going to be getting certainly a taste of spring for the first half of March and that will come with above-average temperatures,” Hull said.

The warm weather will first come later this week as a system skirts through southern Ontario, with places like Toronto seeing about 11 C, while more southwestern cities like London will be in the mid- to high teens on Saturday. That system will also bring some rain, though exact amounts are not yet known.

Story continues below advertisement

Hull said that system will move out, with a slight cooldown on Sunday, though temperatures will still stay above freezing.

1:12 Severe winter weather hammers southern Ontario

As we move through next week, another system from the southern U.S. will start to creep into southern and southwestern Ontario, bringing some more warm temperatures.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

For some parts of the region, like Toronto, that could mean temperatures of 15 or 16 C, and places like Sarnia, St. Thomas and Windsor could even hit 19 or 20.

While southern Ontario is set to see some warm weather in the first half of the month, Hull did give one word of caution: the cold isn’t gone yet.

“Chances are we will get into a cooler pattern for the second half of March and we’re likely going to see one of those springs where it is a lot of back and forth,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Hull also cautioned that there could be a risk to some areas hitting that high.

“Some areas could be hitting 20 degrees, it’s not out of the question, but of course, the downside to that is we’ve got systems that are bringing in rain,” he said. “That coupled with the mild conditions could lead to some localized flooding and for some of the watersheds.”

He said areas in the province that have higher amounts of snow could see some of those flooding risks, though it’s not yet known to what extent. At this time, several regional conservation authorities, including Toronto and Region and Upper Thames River, which covers the London area, have flood risks at normal.