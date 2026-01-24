Draisaitl says leave put hockey in perspective

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Time away from the Edmonton Oilers has clarified what’s truly important for star forward Leon Draisaitl.

The 30-year-old centre stepped away from the NHL team last week and returned to Germany to attend to a family illness.

He missed three games, during which Edmonton went 2-1-0 and outscored their opponents 13-1.

Draisaitl said the Oilers were supportive of his brief personal leave.

“Obviously I needed to be with my family,” he said on Saturday. “It puts things into perspective at times, how little this in here really matters when it comes to life.”

The six-foot-two, 209-pound sniper rejoined his teammates on Thursday after a long day of travel and logged 19:17 in ice time in Edmonton’s 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Story continues below advertisement

He took morning skate on Saturday before the Oilers (25-19-8) hosted the Washington Capitals.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Leon, I can’t imagine what he’s gone through this past week and a half,” said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch. “You play under the circumstances that he did, flying all day, the time change … and then playing. It would be ridiculous to think Leon would be at his best.”

Draisaitl has 25 goals and 42 assists over 49 games this season and sits second on the team in scoring behind Connor McDavid (85 points).

Even when Draisaitl’s not at his best, he’s a “huge boost” to the Oilers, both during five-on-five play and on the power play, Knoblauch added.

“He definitely helps us in the lineup, just being there,” the coach said. “Obviously when we’re having success and the team’s playing well, he’s a big part of it. And we welcome him playing at his best.”

Story continues below advertisement

Winger Andrew Mangiapane is expected to skate on a line with Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin against the Capitals.

Playing with Draisaitl is always a big opportunity, he said.

“He’s obviously a talented skill player, right? So I’m just trying to go in there, play my game and try to complement him and Podzi here,” Mangiapane said.

“He just kind of got back, but, yeah, he’s obviously a smart, skilled player. So get open, he’ll find you. And just try to play your game.”

The Oilers head into Saturday’s matchup sitting second in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

Draisaitl said he wasn’t watching the team “shift by shift” while in Germany, but knows the group needs to find some consistency over their next six games ahead of the Olympic break.

“Last game obviously wasn’t our best,” he said. “It’s important to find our game here before the break.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2026.