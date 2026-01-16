Menu

Weather

School and road closures around southern Manitoba on Friday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 7:46 am
1 min read
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. Global News
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:

ROAD CLOSURES:

Highway 5 from Ste. Rose du Lac to Ochre River.

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

  • Red River Valley School Division
  • Border Land School Division
  • Prairie Rose School Division
  • Turtle Mountain School Division
  • Prairie Spirit School Division
  • Portage la Prairie School Division- Hutterian schools are closed.
  • DSFM- St-Jean-Baptiste, Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent) and École Saint-Lazare are closed.
BUS CANCELLATIONS:

  • DSFM- École Sainte-Agathe, École Réal-Bérard (St-Pierre), École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes and École Gilbert-Rosset.
  • Portage la Prairie School Division

This list will continue to be updated.

