School and road closures around southern Manitoba on Friday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:
ROAD CLOSURES:
Highway 5 from Ste. Rose du Lac to Ochre River.
SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:
- Red River Valley School Division
- Border Land School Division
- Prairie Rose School Division
- Turtle Mountain School Division
- Prairie Spirit School Division
- Portage la Prairie School Division- Hutterian schools are closed.
- DSFM- St-Jean-Baptiste, Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent) and École Saint-Lazare are closed.
BUS CANCELLATIONS:
- DSFM- École Sainte-Agathe, École Réal-Bérard (St-Pierre), École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes and École Gilbert-Rosset.
- Portage la Prairie School Division
This list will continue to be updated.
