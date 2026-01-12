Surfer found alive, saved in daring rescue after missing for 30 hours at sea

Send this page to someone via email

A missing surfer, who was alone at sea for more than 30 hours, was rescued Friday after a large-scale search involving several local and federal agencies.

The surfer, a 68-year-old man, entered the water near Surfer’s Beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, at around noon on Thursday. His Airbnb host reported him missing on Friday evening after he failed to return to the rental property, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Footage of the rescue shows the Coast Guard airlifting the stranded surfer, who was found alone on a reef, to safety.

He was stranded in an area inaccessible by foot, the Coast Guard said.

Audio from a phone call between rescue agencies and the man’s daughter reveals the moment his family were informed he had been found alive and well.

“What I have for you is great news. We located your dad…he is alive and well,” Deputy Commander Rob Stiles says.

“Thank you so much, thank you so much, thank you so much!” his daughter responded.

“The aircrew conducted a flawless hoist operation and safely recovered the individual aboard the aircraft despite difficult nighttime conditions and low visibility,” the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard worked with the Puerto Rico Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, a Puerto Rican maritime unit and local emergency responders to locate the surfer, with Stiles commending the team effort and labelling the successful rescue a “terrific outcome.”

“It was truly a team effort and I appreciate the responsiveness and professionalism of Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, the Sector San Juan Command Center and our local emergency responders. This case could have easily had a different outcome,” he added.

“We urge all mariners and anyone entering the water to have a plan, communicate your intentions with someone and wear all proper life-saving equipment.”