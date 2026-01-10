‘Nobody saw it coming’: Former Ubisoft worker speaks out after Halifax closure

Jon Huffman is heartbroken over this week’s announcement that Ubisoft Halifax will be closing up shop after 10 years. The lead programmer began working at the studio four years ago and, alongside colleagues, was one of the faces behind popular mobile games, like Assassin’s Creed Rebellion. When staff were called into an impromptu meeting Wednesday morning to find the head of Ubisoft’s mobile division waiting for them, he said they knew something big was happening, Huffman said. “Nobody saw it coming,” he told Global News one day after the meeting. “In fact, I don’t know that our studio management saw it coming. They were just as devastated as we were.” Huffman has become one of two spokespeople for the staff since Ubisoft broke the news. “Suddenly, you got people crying arm-in-arm. To go from the triumph of being recognized and certified as a union, to, less than four weeks later, finding out that our studio is being shut down? It’s heartbreaking.” Employees at Ubisoft Halifax unionized in late December, forming the company’s first-ever North American union. “Let me share a little bit of something with you, right? We voted to form our union last year in June, if I remember correctly.” Huffman said. “It was six months to the day that we got certified, and the reason it took so long is because the company was challenging the inclusion of some of our members.” He described going through a lengthy process of interviews and hearings, which proved stressful to the staff in question. “And suddenly, beginning of the week of December 18, we get the news that the company was dropping all of their challenges,” Huffman said. “So, bing, bang, boom — votes counted. We find out we have a successful union vote — 74 per cent of us came together and said ‘yes.'” Advertisement The employees joined CWA Canada local 30111, which represents workers at Bethesda Game Studios and the Montreal Gazette. Originally, Huffman said staff viewed Ubisoft backing down as “one hell of an early Christmas present.” “We were, to say the least, jubilant,” he recalled. But that would all change the first week back to work after the holidays, when he said staff had the rug pulled out from under them. “What are you supposed to do, aside from sit there reeling?” he asked. Ubisoft said this week that the staff’s decision to unionize did not influence the greater company’s conclusion to close the studio, but Huffman has his doubts. “The timing is questionable to say least,” he said.

Gains and Losses In a statement made to Global News Thursday, Ubisoft PR manager Caroline Stelmach said, “Over the past 24 months, Ubisoft has undertaken company-wide actions to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs. As part of this, Ubisoft has made the difficult decision to close its Halifax studio. Seventy-one positions will be affected.” Adding, “We are committed to supporting all impacted team members during this transition with resources, including comprehensive severance packages and additional career assistance.” In her email, Stelmach also provided context for the closure, citing the increasing competitiveness of the gaming industry, requiring the company “to focus on projects with the greatest potential for success.” However, the Assassin’s Creed franchise, which the Halifax team worked extensively on, has seen success in recent years. According to Ubisoft’s half-year fiscal update for 2025-26, revenue was up heading into year’s end, with the company reporting 20.3 per cent net booking gains compared to the first half of 2024-25. “In a highly competitive market, Ubisoft delivered net bookings above guidance, on the back of stronger-than-expected partnerships that underscore the appeal and reach of our brands,” wrote Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in the company’s half-year report. “(…) The Assassin’s Creed franchise exceeded our expectations, confirming its positive momentum and ability to engage players over time.” But regardless of which projects were viewed as top priority, Huffman said his team was adaptable and keen to work on anything. “We were a very versatile team. We were able to pivot and tackle challenges across a variety of technologies and platforms. Most recently, we’ve had a lot of people working on a PC title. We prided ourselves on our flexibility, and we enjoyed new challenges.” An overall snapshot of Ubisoft’s revenue over the past six fiscal years shows a series of financial dips and gains, many of which may be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the company reported IFRS 15 sales at 2,223.8 million euros, with net bookings up 46.1 per cent in 2020-2021, it also reported losses in 2024-25, with revenue dipping 17.5 per cent. Ubisoft is also in debt around 1.15 billion euros, as of the end of September 2025, that it incurred over the years due to underperforming game titles, such as Skull and Bones and Star Wars Outlaws. However, according to Huffman, the company isn’t in dire straits. “At the end of the year [2025], Ubisoft closed a deal with Tencent and received a massive cash infusion,” Huffman said, referring to the €1.16 billion partnership that establishes Vantage Studios as a subsidiary to oversee the Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises. “They made a deal to buy an IP and studio from Amazon in December. So obviously, they had the money kicking around.” He said 2025 also saw the Assassin’s Creed franchise reach new heights, despite its high production cost. “Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a phenomenal game, the major flagship that released in 2025. And it did quite well, right?” Huffman said. “To me, Ubisoft is not a failing company. It’s a company that is going through a transition. That’s all.”