Politics

Ontario to open interim science centre next summer at Harbourfront Centre

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2025 11:56 am
1 min read
People arrive at a pop-up Ontario Science Centre located in Sherway Gardens mall in Toronto, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
People arrive at a pop-up Ontario Science Centre located in Sherway Gardens mall in Toronto, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Ontario is set to open an interim science centre next summer on Toronto’s waterfront, two years after the province abruptly closed the old location in the city’s east end.

A press release today from Tourism Minister Stan Cho says the temporary location will be at the Harbourfront Centre, which has been hosting one of two pop-up locations — the other site at Sherway Gardens mall in west Toronto will close Jan. 4.

While the temporary science centre will open with a larger footprint than the current pop-up exhibit, at about 86,000 square feet it will still be a fraction of the size of the old location, which was 568,000 square feet.

The province abruptly closed the science centre in June 2024 with only a few hours’ warning, saying the roof needed urgent repairs — a claim workers and critics dispute.

Premier Doug Ford’s government is planning to open a new, permanent science centre at Ontario Place, a move critics charge is just to provide them cover for the controversial spa and waterpark planned there by Europe-based company Therme.

The last update from the government on when the science centre would open at Ontario Place came in June from Ford, who said “hopefully 2029.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

