School and road closures in Manitoba on Wednesday

Snowy weather and poor road conditions have led to a handful of cancellations in Manitoba Wednesday morning.
School closures
- All Southwest Horizon School Division classes and buses are cancelled
- All Turtle Mountain School Division classes and buses are cancelled
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Bus cancellations
- Beautiful Plains buses are cancelled, but schools remain open.
New weather alert system in Prairies
Comments