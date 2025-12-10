Menu

Weather

School and road closures in Manitoba on Wednesday

By The Staff Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 8:28 am
1 min read
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. Global News
Snowy weather and poor road conditions have led to a handful of cancellations in Manitoba Wednesday morning.

School closures

  • All Southwest Horizon School Division classes and buses are cancelled
  • All Turtle Mountain School Division classes and buses are cancelled
Bus cancellations

  • Beautiful Plains buses are cancelled, but schools remain open.
