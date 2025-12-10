Menu

Headline link
Politics

Kelvin Goertzen, former Manitoba cabinet minister and premier, won’t run again

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2025 8:13 am
1 min read
Kelvin Goertzen speaks to the media in Winnipeg on Wednesday Sept.1, 2021. View image in full screen
Kelvin Goertzen speaks to the media in Winnipeg on Wednesday Sept.1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
A longtime Manitoba politician who served briefly as premier has announced he will not run in the next election.

Kelvin Goertzen says announcing his decision now gives the Progressive Conservatives, and anyone interested in replacing him, time to plan before the vote.

The 56-year-old Goertzen has represented the Steinbach constituency, southeast of Winnipeg, since 2003 and says he will stay on until the election is called.

When the Tories were in power between 2016 and 2023, Goertzen held senior cabinet portfolios including health, education, justice and deputy premier.

When Premier Brian Pallister resigned in 2021, Goertzen was chosen by the Tory caucus as interim party leader and premier, serving for two months until party members elected Heather Stefanson.

Goertzen is the second Tory to announce in recent weeks he will not seek re-election — Doyle Piwniuk is also planning to exit political life.

The next election is slated for Oct. 5, 2027, but Premier Wab Kinew has floated the possibility of calling it earlier.

“About a decade ago, I sat with municipal leaders to discuss a ‘to-do’ list for our region,” Goertzen wrote in a message posted on social media. He referenced hospital and school expansions, along with highway improvements.

“As I said recently to local officials, it is time to create a new list. But I am also aware that it is time for someone else to dedicate the years needed to complete the new list of projects.”

Trending Now

Goertzen thanked, among others, the five Tory leaders he has worked under and said Obby Khan, who took over the party helm in April, has become a good friend.

“I fully believe in the new vision and passion he is bringing to the P.C. party and caucus, and I look forward to helping him succeed,” Goertzen wrote.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

