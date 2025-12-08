Country singer Corb Lund gets OK to launch anti-coal petition drive in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta singer Corb Lund has been given the go-ahead to start collecting signatures for a petition to ask the province to pass a law banning new coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

Elections Alberta posted the official OK on its website.

Lund has received multiple Juno and Canadian Country Music Association nominations and awards and is also a longtime, vocal opponent of mountain coal mining in southern Alberta.

A sixth-generation Albertan, Lund lives and ranches in Taber area, near the banks of the Old Man River, downstream from where mines would be located.

“I get a lot of flak about being a celebrity or whatever and I should shut up and sing. And it’s like, well, I drink that water, like, I drink the water out of the Oldman River,” Lund said in a phone interview from Las Vegas, where he has been performing.

Story continues below advertisement

“My animals drink the water, my mother drinks the water. So I’m not a guy flying in from L.A. on a private jet. I am a sixth generation rural Albertan, and I’m just trying to get the water clean.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "My animals drink the water, my mother drinks the water. So I'm not a guy flying in from L.A. on a private jet. I am a sixth generation rural Albertan, and I'm just trying to get the water clean."

The vast area of mountains, streams and meadows is home to threatened species such as grizzly bears and contains the headwaters for much of the fresh water in the southern prairies.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It has also been logged and mined for decades. The region produces metallurgical coal for steel-making, not power generation.

Lund added: “There’s no subterfuge, there’s no hidden agenda. It’s just we don’t want coal mining in the headwaters of the Rocky Mountain rivers. Simple.”

Lund says he’s been fighting against coal mining for more than five years, but the campaign took on new urgency with news the government is developing a new coal mining policy.

Story continues below advertisement

Lund has four months to gather signatures equal to 10 per cent of votes cast in the last general election — almost 178,000.

If successful, the legislature would consider passing a law to ban coal mining or send it to a provincewide vote.

It’s the latest in a string of petitions underway to force government action on everything from recalling politicians to confirming Alberta’s place in Confederation.

Lund recently said it was Premier Danielle Smith and her government’s pursuit of coal mines that inspired him to get to work.

Asked last month to respond, the premier said: “I’m glad I’m able to be his muse.”

“Maybe he’ll write a song about me,” she said.

“I support citizen-initiated referenda — I think it’s really important that people have their say — so the rules are out there and I’ll watch with great interest.”

Alberta Minister of Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean last month said he doesn’t think the petition makes sense.

When asked about the petition in the Alberta legislature, Jean noted the “amazing amount of royalty dollars” mining metallurgical coal could bring into Alberta’s coffers.

3:05 Metallurgical coal exploration in Alberta unearths anger

With files from Ken MacGillivray and Karen Bartko, Global News