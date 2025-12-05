Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Hastings Racecourse announces it is shutting down

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 5, 2025 6:59 pm
1 min read
A 2012 photo of Hastings Racecourse. View image in full screen
A 2012 photo of Hastings Racecourse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hastings Racecourse announced on Friday that it is shutting down, effectively immediately.

In a statement on Facebook, Hastings Racecourse & Casino said this was a business decision.

There are currently no horses stabled at Hastings as thoroughbred racing occurs between April and October.

The organization says the casino and simulcast racebook are not affected by the decision to close down the racecourse.

Click to play video: 'Fear of industry impacts after closure of Surrey’s Fraser Downs Racetrack'
Fear of industry impacts after closure of Surrey’s Fraser Downs Racetrack

“This was an extremely difficult decision, especially given the historical legacy of Hastings Racecourse in the local community and its importance to the province’s racing industry,” Wayne Odegard, Regional Vice President, Great Canadian Entertainment, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, this is strictly a business decision based on a lack of economic feasibility to move forward with another season of horse racing at Hastings. We are incredibly thankful for our dedicated team members, racing participants and fan base for their support and patronage for so many years.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Odegard said the focus now will be on supporting team members and racing participants to determine other options for thoroughbred racing in B.C.

According to BC Racebook, horse racing moved to its present-day location in 1889. The area was revamped in 1964 with a new grandstand and lights for night racing.

Thoroughbred racing at Hastings Racecourse is the longest continuously attended professional sport facility in Vancouver’s history, according to the site.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices