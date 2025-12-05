Hastings Racecourse announces it is shutting down

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Racecourse announced on Friday that it is shutting down, effectively immediately.

In a statement on Facebook, Hastings Racecourse & Casino said this was a business decision.

There are currently no horses stabled at Hastings as thoroughbred racing occurs between April and October.

The organization says the casino and simulcast racebook are not affected by the decision to close down the racecourse.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, especially given the historical legacy of Hastings Racecourse in the local community and its importance to the province’s racing industry,” Wayne Odegard, Regional Vice President, Great Canadian Entertainment, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, this is strictly a business decision based on a lack of economic feasibility to move forward with another season of horse racing at Hastings. We are incredibly thankful for our dedicated team members, racing participants and fan base for their support and patronage for so many years.”

Odegard said the focus now will be on supporting team members and racing participants to determine other options for thoroughbred racing in B.C.

According to BC Racebook, horse racing moved to its present-day location in 1889. The area was revamped in 1964 with a new grandstand and lights for night racing.

Thoroughbred racing at Hastings Racecourse is the longest continuously attended professional sport facility in Vancouver’s history, according to the site.