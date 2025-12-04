Calgary Flames down Minnesota Wild 4-1

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – Dustin Wolf made 26 saves and Jonathan Huberdeau ended a scoring drought for the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 win over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

After 14 straight games without a goal, Huberdeau struck first for Calgary (10-15-4) in the second period. Matt Coronato and Connor Zary scored in the third and Rasmus Andersson added an empty-net goal.

Wolf was back in Calgary’s net after three straight starts for Devin Cooley, although Wolf played the last period of Tuesday’s 5-1 loss in Nashville.

The Flames handed the Wild their first regulation loss since Nov. 6 after a 10-0-2 stretch.

Yakov Trenin scored and goalie Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for Minnesota (15-8-5).

Calgary led 3-1 at 6:18 of the third period when Zary shot five-hole on an odd-man rush with Blake Coleman.

Coronato scored a go-ahead goal at 3:31. Morgan Frost threw a pass from the boards under Matt Boldy’s stick and onto Coronato’s tape for a shot upstairs on Gustavsson.

With Flames winger John Beecher defending on one knee because his skate blade flew into the corner, Trenin got his stick on a Zach Bogosian shot for a deflection goal at 16:51 of the second period.

Huberdeau scored at 4:21. Andersson attempted a wraparound and Huberdeau dug for the puck to backhand his own rebound by Gustavsson.

TAKEAWAYS

Flames: The Flames spent eight minutes short-handed in the first period. Wolf stopped all shots when Minnesota had the advantage and all 11 overall in the opening period. It was the first of nine home games in the month of December and the first of four in a row at the Saddledome.

Wild: Didn’t register a shot on net in the second period until 13:58, but finished with seven in the period and Trenin’s goal to tie the game. Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov was held off the scoresheet a second straight game after a stretch of seven goals and two assists in seven games. Minnesota took one penalty late in the third period. The Wild ranked second in the NHL in fewest penalty minutes per game (7.3) heading into the game.

KEY MOMENT

On Minnesota’s first shot of the second period, Wolf stretched his right pad across the crease to repel Marcus Johansson’s wrist shot from close range, and preserve a one-goal lead.

KEY STAT

Calgary’s penalty kill hasn’t surrendered a power-play goal in five straight games and has held opponents’ power plays 0-for-15.

Up Next:

Flames: Host Utah Mammoth on Saturday.

Wild: Visit Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec 4, 2025.