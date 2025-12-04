Menu

Politics

Sales of U.S. alcohol stock in Manitoba to benefit charities, premier says

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew waits before the Speech from the Throne, at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew waits before the Speech from the Throne, at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
The Manitoba government is going to sell alcohol products from the United States that it had pulled from the shelves to protest American tariffs.

Premier Wab Kinew told 103.1 Virgin Radio that about $1 million in U.S. alcohol products will be put up for sale next week, raising $500,000 for charity cheer boards that distribute holiday food and gifts in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson.

The Nova Scotia government made a similar announcement last week.

Kinew says the Manitoba government is still not buying any new U.S. alcohol products, but some of the items pulled from shelves and put in storage in March have expiry dates and should be sold.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
The ban on American booze only applies to products made in the U.S., not to U.S.-based brands such as Budweiser that are brewed in Canada.

Kinew says the sale is to start Monday with restaurants, vendors and private wine stores, and the general public will get to buy the American items starting Wednesday at some government-run liquor outlets.

“Manitobans have been resilient against Donald Trump’s tariffs and deserve some holiday cheer,” Kinew said in a press release.

“We are offering people a chance to give back to the most vulnerable families during this holiday season.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

