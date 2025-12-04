TTC unveils opening day timetable for new Finch West LRT

Send this page to someone via email

The first full-service train on Toronto’s new Finch West LRT will depart from a station near Oakdale Road and Finch Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

It will be the first time the new line operates officially in Toronto, the first major expansion to the city’s system since 2017.

The Toronto Transit Commission, which will operate the Finch West LRT under the title “Line 6,” said it is expecting a crowded launch on Sunday.

“Opening day is expected to be busy, and the TTC has organized special activities to mark the occasion,” the agency said in a news release.

“Customers will have the opportunity to collect exclusive Line 6 souvenirs, including special-edition ride guides, vehicle cutouts, and limited-edition commemorative coins and buttons.”

At 7 a.m., remarks will be made by dignitaries at the station before a ceremonial train, reserved for guests, leaves Finch West Station at 7:20 a.m.

At 7:27 a.m., another ceremonial train, open to the public, will leave the station but won’t be making regular service stops.

The first full-service train will depart Norfinch Oakdale Station heading west at 7:33 a.m, with the first eastbound train leaving Jane and Finch Station at 7:47 a.m.