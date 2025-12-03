Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan poised to spend additional $1B, includes millions for SaskPower

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2025 3:38 pm
2 min read
Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan’s government is poised to spend an extra $1 billion this year, a move that would sink the province’s finances deeper into the red.

A committee meeting Tuesday night heard an additional expense of $813 million is required for SaskPower, the province’s electrical utility.

It also heard an extra $194 million is needed to pay for carbon price fuel charges the province didn’t collect.

Opposition NDP members at the meeting accused Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government of ducking accountability. Crown Investments Minister Jeremy Harrison and his officials did not appear at the committee to take questions.

“We all have duties and obligations as members … this hasn’t been a great show of respect here tonight,” Aleana Young, the NDP’s SaskPower critic, said at the meeting.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

NDP finance critic Trent Wotherspoon also said the minister needs to answer basic questions.

Story continues below advertisement

“Are you telling me that we aren’t going to answer for our constituents and those that we serve on an appropriation of this matter?” Wotherspoon said. “This is so incredibly reckless.”

Young later told reporters Wednesday she worries SaskPower will be forced to raise power rates because of the shortfall.

“(SaskPower) is in a position of historic loss,” she said. “How are they going to get out of that hole? We don’t know. We couldn’t ask them.”

The additional expenditures are to be presented to the assembly for a vote.

Trending Now

In its mid-year financial report, the province projected the deficit would grow to $427 million after initially projecting a $12-million surplus.

Young said the deficit could reach at least $1.4 billion should the province approve the extra expenses.

The province said in a statement that ministers aren’t required to attend committee meetings to discuss spending plans. It said a minister did not appear at a Crown and Central Agencies meeting in 2022.

The province did not provide a response when asked about the deficit or SaskPower’s falling finances.

SaskPower did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NDP spokesperson Landen Kleisinger said the Opposition did not request a minister for the 2022 meeting because the province was not requesting $1 billion in additional money at the time.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices