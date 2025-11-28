Alberta’s Smith claims recall petitions distracting from government’s ‘amazing’ work

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith claims recall petitions against 14 of her caucus members have become a distraction from the “amazing” things her government is doing.

Smith made the comment while fielding questions from members at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting in Edmonton.

She repeated that the government is still consulting on what changes need to be made to Alberta’s Recall Act.

The act was passed by the UCP as a way to hold politicians accountable between elections.

However, as the number of petitions have mounted, Smith has said she’s worried the spirit of the act is being violated while also suggesting there could be foreign and organized union interference.

The head of the Alberta Federation of Labour has dismissed Smith’s allegation, saying it’s not launching any recall campaigns and that the petitions are growing organically from citizens.

McGowan could not be reached for comment Friday.

The recall petitions are directed at legislature members from Grande Prairie to Lethbridge, and include backbenchers, cabinet ministers and the Speaker of the house, Ric McIver.

Many of the petitioners say they want the members recalled because they are not listening to or acting on constituent concerns. Another general theme is anger over Smith’s government using the notwithstanding clause to override Charter rights of teachers to end a provincewide teachers strike last month.

Most of the legislature members have answered back, rejecting the claims they are not listening while listing the local projects and initiatives accomplished on their watch.

Some have echoed Smith’s concerns that larger proxy forces are behind the recall campaigns for political reasons, including Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally.

Also Friday, the petitioner seeking to have Nally removed as legislator says he believes the politician broke election laws by publicizing his voting record.

Joshua Eberhart, in a public letter posted to social media, accuses Nally of both breaking Alberta’s Election Act by publishing the voting information and using it to spread misinformation about the reason behind the petition.

Eberhart says he’ll ask the election commissioner to investigate whether Nally broke the law.

The petitioner says he has voted in past elections and, contrary to Nally’s assertions, is not part of an organized left-wing group seeking to have legislature members recalled.

Eberhart says he launched the petition to have Nally removed because Nally, and others in the United Conservative caucus, recently voted to use the notwithstanding clause “in the face of widespread public opposition and because MLA Nally did not consider this in participating in this UCP ‘overreach.”

Eberhart declined a phone interview.

Nally represents the constituency of Morinville-St.-Albert, on Edmonton’s northern outskirts.

A spokesperson with the UCP caucus responded on his behalf. “There has been no violation of election rules or guidelines,” wrote Mackenzie Blyth.

Elections Alberta said in a statement that it is prohibited by law from commenting on complaints or investigations it may, or may not, be reviewing or conducting.

The agency says that following an election, registered parties and independent MLAs receive copies of the list of electors.

It says the list does indicate whether people voted in the last election, but does not say who people voted for.

Those behind the 14 campaigns have three months to collect signatures equal to 60 per cent of the total number of votes cast in the constituency in the 2023 election.

If successful, a vote is held on whether the representative gets to keep their seat. If the member loses, a byelection is held.