City of Lethbridge warns drivers to move vehicles as snow routes declared

The City of Lethbridge is warning drivers to be prepared to move their vehicles ahead of a snow route parking ban taking effect Saturday at 10 a.m.

The declaration means all vehicles parked on the street, in designated snow routes, must be moved.

Drivers who fail to follow the snow route parking restrictions may be issued a ticket.

The snow route parking ban goes into effect at 10 a.m. on Saturday and drivers who fail to remove their cars from snow routes risk being ticketed.

The snow route declaration is intended to make it easier for snowplows and other crews to remove snow from city streets.

While the plows will still attempt to clear the snow from around vehicles that aren’t moved, the city warns those vehicles also risk being damaged by snow-clearing equipment.

The streets that are designated as snow routes can be identified by the presence of a blue sign featuring a white snowflake mounted above parking signs.

On-street parking in snow routes will be allowed to resume when the declaration is rescinded.

Streets designated as snow routes can be identified by a blue sign featuring a white snowflake that are mounted above parking signs or by viewing the city’s online snow plow tracker map.

The High Level Bridge in Lethbridge is barely visible through the heavy snow on Friday morning after Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning for a large part of southeastern Alberta.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for a large part of southeastern Alberta, including the city of Lethbridge, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall in the hardest hit areas before it tapers off Friday evening.

The city of Lethbridge is also under a blowing snow advisory, prompting Environment Canada to urge motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel plans as visibility may at times be reduced to zero.