Canada

Premier blasts N.S. Power’s cyberattack response, weighs fine for utility

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2025 3:58 pm
1 min read
The Nova Scotia Power headquarters is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he is disappointed with how the privately owned provincial utility responded to a cyberattack earlier this year.

The cyberattack struck Nova Scotia Power last April, disrupting some systems at the utility and prompting complaints from a number of customers about who had gained access to their personal information.

Houston says the utility appears to be shrugging its shoulders without providing adequate explanations to affected customers.

The premier says the government is considering whether to fine the utility, but adds that ratepayers would not bear the burden of any potential financial penalties.

This week, the utility’s president and chief executive officer told a provincial legislative committee that a Russia-based actor was likely behind the cyberattack.

The next day, the federal government issued a statement saying cyberattacks targeting Canadian critical infrastructure are a real and urgent threat.

National Defence Minister David McGuinty and Public Security Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in the statement that any disruption is a threat to public health, environment, public confidence and the economy.

Nova Scotia Power CEO appears before legislative committee amid calls for independent review
© 2025 The Canadian Press

