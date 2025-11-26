4 Florida men rescued after clinging to capsized catamaran for 20 hours

Send this page to someone via email

A family of four has been rescued off the coast of Clearwater, Fla., after spending approximately 20 hours clinging to their capsized vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

Footage from the rescue shows four men waving down an aircrew at around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

A family member reported the group missing to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 9:08 p.m. on Monday.

According to People, the group — which included Dennis Woods, 70, Clarence Woods, 90, Cris Harding Sr., 42 and Cris Harding Jr., 18 — set out on a fishing trip at about 9:30 a.m. local time on Monday to celebrate Dennis Woods’ 70th birthday.

Sometime between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., the 25-foot catamaran — named Money Well Wasted — began taking on water and capsized.

In an interview with Clearwater police, Dennis Woods said the boat rolled over less than five minutes after taking on water.

Woods described the night as “real tough because the waves picked up,” adding that he spent most of it holding up his 90-year-old uncle, who he said fell a few times.

He said he thought it would only be a matter of time before they were rescued, but he figured it would take a while for anyone to realize the boat had not returned to the dock.

He explained he didn’t have time to call the Coast Guard because he was more concerned about getting life jackets on his elderly uncle and the 18-year-old on board.

The men attempted to flag down a helicopter searching for them at night, but were unable to draw its attention. Woods said it was an “exciting time” when the group were spotted by search and rescue the following morning.

Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry located the boaters aboard the capsized boat in two-to three-foot waves and five to 10 knot winds. Rescuers deployed a life raft and an MK-58 marine locator beacon to guide the boat crew to the vessel’s location.

Teresa Rucker, Dennis Woods’ sister, who told Fox-13 and Tampa Bay 28 that her brother is a pastor, said the men didn’t think they would make it and that they prayed the entire time they were in the water.

“Our pastor taught us that whatever comes your way, God’s got you in His hand,” she said.

“It’s a miracle,” she continued. “I mean, for them to be out there … it’s a miracle.”

The family said the men will stay overnight in the hospital for observation. Cris Harding Sr. was released on Tuesday, Fox 13 said.

When asked if he had a good birthday, Woods said, “It was a good birthday now that we’re back on land.”

The men were dehydrated, had hypothermia, and the eldest of the group had some cuts, the rescue crew said, adding that they were lucky the boat stayed buoyant enough for them to stand on the underside.