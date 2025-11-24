Winnipeg police arrest ‘porch pirate’ in connection with Westwood thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Marian Henry is familiar with common scams in her work as the Better Business Bureau’s director of operations for Central Canada. But last week, she fell victim to a porch pirate.

“Our camera recorded a man coming up to our porch, taking the packages and leaving by a vehicle,” she said.

Henry isn’t the only Winnipegger whose lost parcels to thieves recently. Winnipeg Police have charged a 56-year-old man in connection to package thefts in the Westwood neighbourhood.

Watch the video above to learn how to reduce your risk of being hit by what Henry calls a “crime of opportunity.”