Crime

Winnipeg police arrest ‘porch pirate’ in connection with Westwood thefts

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted November 24, 2025 5:51 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police have charged a 56-year-old man in connection to two package thefts in the Westwood neighbourhood. Winnipegger Marian Henry says she was also hit by a "porch pirate" last week, and recommends delivery options that don't leave items in plain sight. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police have charged a 56-year-old man in connection to two package thefts in the Westwood neighbourhood. Winnipegger Marian Henry says she was also hit by a "porch pirate" last week, and recommends delivery options that don't leave items in plain sight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Marian Henry is familiar with common scams in her work as the Better Business Bureau’s director of operations for Central Canada. But last week, she fell victim to a porch pirate.

“Our camera recorded a man coming up to our porch, taking the packages and leaving by a vehicle,” she said.

Henry isn’t the only Winnipegger whose lost parcels to thieves recently. Winnipeg Police have charged a 56-year-old man in connection to package thefts in the Westwood neighbourhood.

Watch the video above to learn how to reduce your risk of being hit by what Henry calls a “crime of opportunity.”

