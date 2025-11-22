PM Carney at G20 as countries move beyond U.S.

See more sharing options

JOHANNESBURG – Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Johannesburg for the G20 summit, where South African officials say there will be a joint declaration despite a U.S. boycott.

Carney is meeting today with leaders from France, Jamaica, Norway, Germany, the U.K., the European Union and the World Trade Organization.

He is also taking part in official meetings with G20 leaders, with a morning session on inclusive economic growth such as reforming financing for development, and an afternoon session on climate change, food systems and clean energy.

South African government spokesman Vincent Magwenya said countries had agreed to endorse a joint statement even with the U.S. not being present, and suggested it will include language on climate change and women’s rights.

Analysts had feared that the summit would result in no consensus, with a unilateral statement from South Africa summarizing the talks instead of an agreement.

This afternoon, Carney will take part in an event between the European Union and Vietnam, which is chairing a trade bloc of Pacific Rim countries including Canada who believe in rules-based trade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2025.