Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

RCMP warn to stay off Highway 63 as freezing rain causes crashes, traffic standstill

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 21, 2025 3:01 pm
2 min read
Freezing rain led to vehicles sliding off Highway 63, south of Fort McMurray, Alta., on Friday, November 21, 2025. View image in full screen
Freezing rain led to vehicles sliding off Highway 63, south of Fort McMurray, Alta., on Friday, November 21, 2025. Courtesy: Mike Johnston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Drivers intending to head up Highway 63 to Fort McMurray, Alta., are being advised by RCMP to sit tight on Friday afternoon as road conditions were poor due to freezing rain.

Around 12:30 p.m., Wood Buffalo RCMP said officers were on scene at Highway 63 northbound, near Mariana Lake, where conditions continue to deteriorate after rain fell and froze on the road.

Both northbound lanes of the main route to Fort Mac are nearly impassable as they remain covered with ice, police said.

That caused multiple vehicles, including semi tractor trailers, to stop in the driving lanes or leave the road altogether.

Vehicles are currently at a standstill until road crews are able to respond to the area, police said Friday afternoon.

Freezing rain led to vehicles sliding off Highway 63, south of Fort McMurray, Alta., on Friday, November 21, 2025. View image in full screen
Freezing rain led to vehicles sliding off Highway 63, south of Fort McMurray, Alta., on Friday, November 21, 2025. Courtesy: Mike Johnston

Fort McMurray resident Mike Johnston was stuck in the traffic backlog north of Crow Lake, where several semis hit the ditch.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the highway was a skating rink north of Wandering River and cautioned other drivers it wasn’t worth travel on. RCMP said drivers are asked to avoid travel in the area until further notice.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP said officers have responded to multiple collision throughout the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and urged motorists to use extreme caution if choosing to travel.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for northeastern Alberta on Friday morning.

The weather agency said freezing rain is falling near the Alberta – Saskatchewan border and over western regions of northern Saskatchewan, and will move east throughout the afternoon.

The freezing rain will taper off later in the afternoon into Friday evening.

Further west, snow in the Whitecourt area led to RCMP issuing a warning to drivers in that region Friday morning.

Driving conditions on Highway 43 were extremely poor due to snow, RCMP said earlier Friday morning, adding officers there were also responding to reports of multiple vehicles, including semi tractor trailers in the ditches and extremely long traffic backups.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices