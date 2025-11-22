Unheard. Unserved: Black women face added health care barriers as race, gender intersect

Crystal John has made it her life’s work to create safe spaces for Black women to receive health care and share resources.

John earned her master’s in social work in 2020, but her activism began decades before.

“My whole work for the last 20 years has been about really empowering women, using my voice and my profession to inspire women to create their own space and have their own voice,” says John, who works as a clinical therapist at the Nova Scotia Sisterhood.

She says it’s challenging to navigate the health care system as a woman already — but there’s added barriers for women of colour.

“There just isn’t enough research on the issues that are specific to women. And then the intersection of being a Black woman means that although we want to include Black women, there isn’t a specific lens on the things that medically happen with us, right?” John says.

“I think of endometriosis and PCOS — you know, those numbers are disproportionately higher in the African Nova Scotian communities, but we are not addressing them because research just does not allow for that.”

John’s family is from the African Nova Scotian community of Cherry Brook, but despite her deep connections to the Preston Township area, she grew up in Mulgrave Park — a neighbourhood in Halifax’s North End.

View image in full screen As a child, John would go to Cherry Brook every Sunday. She says it was always the highlight of her week. Ella Macdonald / Global News

John’s community has historically been isolated from provincial health services. Growing up, she would see women going around to homes in the community, but wouldn’t discover they were social workers until she was older.

“They were always white women… I didn’t ever see a Black social worker,” John recalls. “And so, making those connections as a child growing up in the education system, if you don’t see somebody who represents a profession we just don’t think of it, because it’s like, ‘Oh that’s not something we do,’ and so representation matters.”

It’s something that drove her to eventually pursue social work as a profession.

Due to racial discrimination systemically embedded in health care systems across Canada, John says it wasn’t routine for the women she knew to go for health check-ups.

"Systemically, anti-Black racism is ingrained in all of our systems," John explains. “So, most women that I grew up around, they would wait until the very last moment when they were in pain before they would go to the doctor or the emergency because when they went, they would be dismissed.”

View image in full screen John says African Nova Scotian women have historically been dismissed when they present to the hospital or clinic with health concerns. Ella Macdonald / Global News

In her 30s, John created a community group that brought together North End mothers to discuss their health and that of their children.

“And we talked about, have you gone to get your cancer screenings? Have you had your mammogram? Have you, like, have had your Pap smear?” John says.

“And it was a way for me to check in on my friends to ensure that they didn’t repeat the historical trauma that their mothers and aunts and grandmothers have experienced by not going to medical facilities.”

But today, in 2025, this historical racism across health care systems still discourages Canadian women from seeking care.