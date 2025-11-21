Motel residents in Vernon, B.C. handed eviction notice with 1-week deadline

Send this page to someone via email

Empty parking stalls now surround Vernon, B.C.’s Tiki Village Motor Inn, a visual sign of how many tenants have already been forced out.

Residents say they were blindsided on Nov. 13, when they were handed emergency evacuation notices giving them just six days to vacate the property, with a deadline of Nov.19.

“It was just hell,” said former tenant Jacqueline MacFarlane, describing the moment she learned she had less than a week to move out.

According to a letter given to residents, the property owners, Vermex Investments LTD, told them the building had been deemed uninhabitable and unsafe by the fire department after an inspection uncovered hazardous electrical conditions.

But MacFarlane says that explanation didn’t hold up.

“I spoke to the fire chief personally and he said no, it’s not on us. There are lots of writs against the property that they haven’t dealt with. And the city said they had nothing to do with it,” she said.

The City of Vernon later confirmed in a statement to Global News that Vernon Fire Rescue did not issue any orders to evict residents or close the building. Instead, the city said the fire department’s directives focused solely on ensuring fire-code violations and safety concerns were addressed and corrected.

“Vernon Fire Rescue Services has been working with the property management of the Tiki Village Motor Inn for several months to address ongoing fire code violations and safety concerns,” said the city.

Tenant Jenn Felker said the handling of the eviction raised red flags. “Kind of figured, just the way they handled the situation,” Felker said.

While most tenants have already moved out, fewer than a dozen remain. They say they’re staying despite warnings from ownership that power to the building could soon be shut off.

“I haven’t really chosen to stay, I just have no choice,” said Cherry Campbell, who is still living at the motel.

“They caught us in a difficult position between paydays. I have a dog, I can’t just get up and go, and I don’t have a vehicle.”

Evicted resident Kerry Wilson said she ultimately decided not to fight the eviction.

“I don’t care. I’m not going to try to fight anybody because it creates more grief.”

The city confirmed the motel’s owners have been fined for failing to address months of unresolved fire-code violations and safety concerns.

Repeated attempts by Global News to contact Vermex Investments LTD went unanswered.

Meanwhile, displaced tenants say they are now trying to secure refunds for rent they already paid for the month, but say they’ve received little to no response from management.