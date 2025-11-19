B.C. Liberal MPs say tanker ban changes would need provincial, First Nations consent

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Liberal MPs said Wednesday the tanker ban on the northern B.C. coast can’t change without provincial and First Nations consent.

The Globe and Mail is reporting that the federal government, which is in talks with Alberta on the prospect of building a new pipeline, is considering allowing some tanker traffic on the northern B.C. coast.

Jonathan Wilkinson, a B.C. Liberal MP and a former federal environment minister, said that “a number of things” would need to happen before the tanker ban could change, including discussions with the B.C. government and coastal First Nations.

“The prime minister was pretty clear that the projects would need the support of the jurisdictions in which they’re being built. So I think there’s got to be some conversations with the premier,” Wilkinson said.

“In terms of First Nations, I mean, there needs to be significant support. It doesn’t necessarily have to be unanimous. It wasn’t in the case of Trans Mountain. But there needs to be significant support and at present I don’t think there is.”

Gurbux Saini, another B.C. Liberal MP, said before Wednesday’s weekly caucus meeting that “there will be no pipeline” unless First Nations and the B.C. government give their consent.

On his way into the caucus meeting, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said he does not want to prejudge the outcome of the talks with Alberta.

Champagne’s response did not rule out the possibility of allowing tanker traffic on the northern B.C. coast.

“Canadians understand now the nexus between energy security, economic security and national security. I think people understand we live in a different world and I’m sure that with technology you can do that in a very responsible way,” Champagne said.

Corey Hogan, an Alberta Liberal MP, called for a national conversation on resource development.

“So that’s what the prime minister and the premier of Alberta are talking about, is getting to an understanding on all of those things and making sure that we can grow our energy sector while also still being environmental stewards and getting to our net-zero goals,” Hogan said.

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin did not stop for questions on her way into Wednesday’s caucus meeting. Natural Resource Minister Tim Hodgson did not take questions on his way out of the meeting.

B.C. Premier David Eby has been highly critical of Alberta’s push to build a new pipeline to the coast and has pointed out there is no private sector proponent for the project.

B.C. Conservative MP Brad Vis said the province should be “the richest place in the world” and the NDP government is the reason it’s not.

“I think Mr. Eby needs to wake up. We’re falling behind as a province,” he said.